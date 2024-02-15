Queen Camilla celebrated the 100th anniversary of The Poppy Factory by cutting a cake with a sword, just like her late mother-in-law did.

Queen Camilla continued to follow in her late mother-in-law’s footsteps as she hosted a 100th-anniversary celebration for the Poppy Factory on February 15. Camilla met with employees, supporters, veterans, and their family members at Clarence House in Richmond upon Thames. During the event, the 76-year-old cut whipped out a 3-foot sword for a very “royal family” reason.

Queen Camilla talks to Mark Young, a production manager at the Poppy Factory, as she hosts a reception at Clarence House on February 15, 2024 in London, England | Isabel Infantes – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Poppy Factory supports veterans through civilian employment opportunities post-war. Founded in 1922, the charity first aided wounded soldiers returning home from World War I. These veterans began creating remembrance wreaths and poppies for the Royal British Legion and the royal family.

Continuing the handmade tradition to this day, the Poppy Factory employs soldiers across England and Wales. You’ll likely recognize the traditional poppy boutonniere pinned to the lapels of royal family members’ outfits once a year in November. These poppies express gratitude and hope for veterans.

Queen Camilla at the celebration of The Poppy Factory Centenary | Isabel Infantes – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Camilla has spent the past 10 years visiting the Poppy Factor’s West London location. During this particular event, Poppy Factory President Surgeon Rear Admiral Lionel Jarvis presented Camilla with a No. 10 made of poppies as well as a poppy-decorated No. 10 cake.

Queen Camilla slices a cake with a 3-foot sword during a reception at Clarence House on February 15, 2024 | Isabel Infantes – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Queen goodnaturedly used a 3-foot sword to cut the dessert, mirroring the same action her late mother-in-law completed while visiting the Poppy Factory.

According to Yahoo News, Queen Camilla acknowledged two specific dedicated Poppy Factory employees, Paul Hammerton and Peter Wills. She used a sign language interpreter to communicate, “We’re proud of what you do. You’ve made our wreaths for many years. We thank you very much.”

President of The Poppy Factory Surgeon Rear Admiral Lionel Jarvis laughs as Britain’s Queen Camilla gives a thumbs up during a reception at Clarence House on February 15, 2024 in London, England | Isabel Infantes – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Queen later told party-goers: “I’m very proud to be part of the Poppy Factory because I’ve seen the wonderful work that you do. It’s so important nowadays to look after these veterans because sometimes they don’t get as much attention as they need.”

Camilla routinely tours Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance. Managed by the Poppy Factory, the field, filled with poppy crosses leading up to Armistice Day, honors those who have lost their lives in the Armed Forces.

Queen Camilla receives a gift from President of The Poppy Factory Surgeon Rear Admiral, Lionel Jarvis | Isabel Infantes – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Jarvis sent well wishes to King Charles during the event, wishing him a “speedy recovery” regarding his health.

Queen Camilla has continued working as King Charles receives cancer treatment. The 75-year-old returned to Clarendon House this past Sunday after resting in Norfolk.