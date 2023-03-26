Rihanna Follows ‘Rockstar Hours’ as She Gives a Major Media Interview at 3:30 in the Morning

From crushing motherhood to crushing the Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna can do it all. While the “Umbrella” singer is ready to take on any challenges life throws her way, she’s not one for keeping traditional hours. For example, the pop star just gave a major media interview at 3:30 am.

Here’s everything you need to know about RiRi time and how the singer is juggling her career and motherhood.

Rihanna, according to ‘rockstar hours’

Rihanna at the 2023 Oscars | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Since rising to fame as a teen, Rihanna has become accustomed to setting her own hours. The singer has built a reputation for holding meetings throughout all hours of the night, whether it be for product development, marketing, or just brainstorming. Holding true to her roots, Rihanna recently sent a car for her British Vogue interviewer, Giles Hattersley, at 3:30 am.

Yes, that’s right, the Grammy Award winner recently conducted a Vogue interview in her LA home at three in the morning. As Rihanna’s driver traveled with Hattersley toward Beverly Hills in the early morning hours, the pair drove by the homes of Rihanna’s famous neighbors.

According to British Vogue, the ritzy apartment building that Rihanna is currently staying at in Beverly Hills has also been called home at one time or another by the likes of Candy Spelling, chef Nobu Matsuhisa, and Friends alum Matthew Perry.

Rihanna is staying up at all hours of the night but not because of her new baby

Rihanna is British Vogue’s March 2023 cover starhttps://t.co/W8A3iwtCDS pic.twitter.com/73XQfeTNlz — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 15, 2023

In May 2022, Rihanna gave birth to her first child, a son, with fellow artist A$AP Rocky. However, the 35-year-old shared that it’s not motherhood or a fussy infant who keeps her up at night. When she met up with Hattersley for her interview, she met Hattersley with a smile in the lobby, announcing, “Rockstar hours!”

When asked how her first months of motherhood have been, Rihanna’s face lit up. She told Hattersley:

“Oh, my God, it’s legendary. It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before. That’s the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because… it doesn’t matter.”

While ASAP Rocky and Rihanna faced more than one sleepless night during the first few months of their young son’s life, the 10-month-old is now successfully sleeping through most nights. Despite no longer having to stay up to accommodate her son’s schedule, Rihanna still loves keeping late hours.

After being asked if she sleeps through the night yet, Rihanna chuckled, revealing, “You know I don’t. Look at us right now. No, I’m up. I’m like, ‘OK, time to watch some Housewives.’ These are my hours.”

Perceptions of working parents have changed for Rihanna

Despite having her first child last May and already being pregnant with her second, the pop star hasn’t really slowed down. She has a full list of work obligations over the last few months, including performing at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February. While the singer hasn’t lightened her workload much, she says her perception of working parents has changed since welcoming her son last May.

Rihanna shared with British Vogue that the last few months have forced her to evolve as a boss: “Having a kid honestly unlocks another side of life where you’re now in the matrix with the people who’ve already had kids.” Rihanna’s team has always largely been made up of women, lots of them being mothers themselves.

The singer explained how she often had her team participate in all-night work-athons, handling product development, marketing, brainstorming, and more. The singer has realized the pressure she put on these working moms, asking them, “Were you doing this all along? Are you serious? When I had you guys in meetings all the way until 6 a.m. you didn’t say how nuts that was?”

Overall, Rihanna holds a great deal more respect and admiration for everyone on her team who juggles work and parenthood for years now, as well as for all working moms and dads out there. In just a few months’ time, the singer will welcome her second child with A$AP Rocky, adding more to her hectic lifestyle. However, if anyone can do it all, it’s Rihanna.