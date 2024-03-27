A life of service isn't enticing to a certain royal because they know agreeing to do so demands "all of your time."

The royal family has been stretched pretty thin over the past few months. With the announcements that both King Charles and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) have cancer and are receiving treatment, the new slimmed-down monarchy has been put to the test and has seen some royals completing multiple engagements a day just to keep things moving.

But recently one family member, who many weren’t expecting to take on any royal duties, showed up at a charity event in London leaving many to wonder if they were willing to help out full-time. However, someone who used to work for King Charles says that won’t happen because signing on for royal duties “takes up your whole life.”

The royal saying ‘no thanks’ to more duties because it ‘takes up your whole life’

On March 21, Princess Eugenie attended the opening of the Little Egg Hunt charity in Chelsea. But King Charles’ former employee believes that Eugenie will be “reluctant” to take on any more duties even if the family needs her to for one reason.

Grant Harrold was King Charles’ butler from 2004 to 2011. During his time working for the monarch and Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles), he got to know several other members of the royal family as well.

Harrold said: "Princess Eugenie is probably cautious to step up to royal duties because it does take up your whole life. I've seen the schedules and you can't switch it on and off. Eugenie is very keen to have her own career and that's something she is very passionate about — so yes, she probably is reluctant to take on royal duties."

That former royal butler added that even though Eugenie may not want to pick up more royal duties because of the time commitment, she may do so since desperate times call for desperate measures explaining: “She’s currently a non-working royal but as times become more desperate, it’s very likely we will see her move from that to become a working senior member of the family. Let’s remember the late queen became the queen and that shouldn’t have happened, so you never know. Eugenie is very competent, so I’ve no doubt that if she does step up, she will do so very successfully.”

Psychic predicts what Princess Eugenie would rather focus on instead

However, a psychic doesn’t agree that Eugenie will step up and says a life of service isn’t for her predicting that the princess is going to focus on other things in her life now instead.

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity psychic astrologer who has been reading Tarot since the ’90s. She has appeared in media for more than 20 years giving her predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPOR T radio to name a few.

According to Honigman, “Eugenie’s upcoming year will see her prioritize doing things her own way. [Aries] are not fans of sitting and waiting — they are impulsive and fiery, they prefer to jump forward and get ahead. Eugenie won’t be looking into taking on extra royal duties but will instead be enjoying some freedom.

“With her family, the year could be uncomfortable as people call on her to get more involved with the Crown [but] she’ll be focusing on developing her career and passions this year.”