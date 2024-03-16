Find out what a celebrity psychic is saying about Princess Eugenie not picking up royal duties for the family and what she is focusing on instead.

It’s been a rough few months for Britain’s royal family. In mid-January, it was revealed that the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) had abdominal surgery, which required a lengthy hospital stay and recovery time at home. Days after Kate’s operation, King Charles was admitted to the same London hospital and underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate. It was announced 10 days later that tests found the monarch had cancer and he began receiving treatment.

Now, with two working royals out of commission, the family is feeling the effects of its new slimmed-down monarchy.

It’s been reported that Prince Harry was open to coming back to help shoulder some of the workload but because of his strained relationship with some of his relatives and trust issues, the duke was told his services were not needed. However, some feel that royals like Prince William and Princess Anne are being stretched too thin as they are doing multiple engagements a day. So are other members of the family willing to step in and help? According to a psychic, if some do Princess Eugenie won’t be one of them.

Princess Eugenie and Prince William attend a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Psychic predicts that Princess Eugenie won’t be picking up any royal duties

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity psychic astrologer who has been reading Tarot since the ’90s. She has appeared in media for more than 20 years giving her predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPOR T radio to name a few.

Several months ago, she predicted that King Charles would develop an “illness” that would “become public knowledge via an official announcement.” And even before the monarch’s cancer diagnosis was made public, Honigman hinted that the king would have an “extended medical leave” and that Prince William would have to pick up more engagements. Now, Honigman has read Princess Eugenie’s chart but says Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter will not be stepping up to take on any royal duties in the near future.

Princess Eugenie attends the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Speaking on behalf of Fruity Slots, Honigman shared: “Princess Eugenie’s year ahead is represented by the Tarot card ‘The Fool,’ a major card which is not foolish at all. The year ahead for Eugenie’s relationship and family is represented by the Tarot card, the 2 of Wands, which is a card of fiery couples, and a struggle for control.

“This Tarot card means that Eugenie’s upcoming year will see her prioritize doing things her own way. [Aries] are not fans of sitting and waiting — they are impulsive and fiery, they prefer to jump forward and get ahead. Eugenie won’t be looking into taking on extra royal duties but will instead be enjoying some freedom … With her family, the year could be uncomfortable as people call on her to get more involved with the crown.”

Some believe that the princess could take on a royal role one day when Prince William is king but for now, Honigman says that’s out of the question explaining: “Eugenie values her personal autonomy, and doesn’t want to take on a more active part of royal life.”

Eugenie will instead focus on her own career and passions

Princess Eugenie attends The Anti Slavery Collective’s inaugural Winter Gala | Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Anti Slavery Collective

Whether Eugenie ever decides to help out at all in the future when her cousin becomes the monarch remains to be seen, this year though she will focus on her own career and passions.

“This coming year is versatile for Aries, as their ruling planet, Mars, goes through most of the zodiac before their next birthday,” the astrologer said. “This means that there’s going to be a romantic month, followed by an active month, followed by a month of reading books and staying in — a bit of everything.

“Aquarius is an idealistic and innovative sign, so Eugenie’s dealings around love and passion will be aloof, however. She’ll be putting romance to one side, and focusing on developing her career and passions this year.”

Honigman added this could be anything from “setting up her own private charity” to “thinking of a trip away to visit relatives abroad. In fact, this Tarot card is so independent, that it could see Eugenie taking a step back from some of her work duties, freeing up some of her time to start a business such as a consultancy with a friend.”