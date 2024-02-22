Prince William won't be taking the Duke of Sussex up on his offer to help with royal engagements. As he reportedly would rather do them himself than get Harry's help.

It’s been a rough few weeks for the royal family regarding the health of King Charles III and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton). Following a procedure for an enlarged prostate, tests revealed that the monarch has a ” form of cancer.” He is currently undergoing treatment for that. Meanwhile, Prince William‘s wife had abdominal surgery in January that required several days in the hospital before a lengthy recovery at home, which caused Kate to cancel all her engagements through March.

Now, with two key working royals out of commission, the family is feeling the effects of a slimmed-down monarchy and Prince Harry has reportedly offered his assistance to return to the U.K. and pick up some royal duties. However, that option got a flat-out no from Prince William, who an insider said would rather do all the engagements himself than rely on his estranged brother to help.

Prince Harry previously said he would never return as a working royal

Prince Harry attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey | Andy Stenning – WPA Pool/Getty Images

During the promotional tour for his memoir Spare in 2023, Harry did a handful of televised interviews and was asked directly about ever returning to royal duties.

He immediately replied: “No. I don’t think it is ever going to be possible. Even if there is an agreement or an arrangement between me and my family, there is that third party that is going to do everything they can to make sure that isn’t possible. Not stopping us going back, but making it unsurvivable.”

But if the duke does want to return now, as reports suggest, then he must feel something has changed or that it’s just the right thing to do given his father’s diagnosis and his sister-in-law‘s recovery time. However, not many people think a return is even possible since Harry was told by the late Queen Elizabeth II when he stepped down that he and Meghan would not be allowed to resume a temporary royal role per the arrangement he accepted.

And as The Telegraph noted: “Those terms were quite clear, and the king’s illness hasn’t altered that.”

Prince William would rather do all the engagements alone than have Prince Harry help

Prince Harry and Prince William attend the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace | DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Royal sources insist that there’s also no way back for Harry because Prince William won’t stand for it and would rather work alone than with his sibling.

An insider told The Mirror: “Prince William is determined to soldier on and hold the fort while King Charles and Kate are absent, and it shows his strength of character. It’s a duty he takes with the utmost importance and one he will not shirk. Although Prince Harry has let it be known he would be there at the drop of a hat to support the family in their time of need, Prince William hasn’t taken him up on that offer as of yet as the brothers are still reeling from their royal fall-out.”

According to the Daily Beast, the Prince of Wales has not forgiven the Duke of Sussex as he “feels utterly betrayed … He hates him for what he has done to the family in the books and interviews … It’s no secret William would prefer it if Harry never stepped foot in England again.”

Some working royals available to help William carry the load until the king and Kate can return include Queen Camilla and Princess Anne as well as Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.