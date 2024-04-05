Rumors have swirled for months. Today, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher finally confirmed what many suspected: They’ve filed for divorce. Cohan and Fisher posted a joint Instagram statement: “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change.” A photo of the pair in white tennis outfits accompanied the announcement.

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | Matt Winkelmeyer/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Many speculated about Cohen and Fisher’s relationship status as their social media and public appearances together dwindled. The rumors ramped up when Fisher attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party alone. The prior year, the couple had appeared in good spirits as they laughed together at the famous bash.

Sacha Cohen and Isla Fisher at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in 2022 | Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The last time the English comedian and Australian actor appeared together on the red carpet was December 4, 2022. They wrapped their arms around each other and posed for photos at The Kennedy Center for its Honors ceremony. Now 52 and 48, respectively, Cohen and Fisher had been together since 2001.

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen at the ‘Ali G Indahouse’ premiere | Gareth Davies/Getty Images; Dave Benett/Getty Images

The first media photos of the couple occurred at the premiere of the comedy movie Ali G Indahouse. Cohen and Fisher, then 29 and 25, respectively, were both rising stars who met at a party in Sydney, Australia. Since then, the pair have become a beloved couple seen as an example of a happy Hollywood marriage.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher at the 2013 BAFTA Awards | Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

Cohen and Fisher have two daughters Olive, 16, and Elula, 12, and a son, Montgomery, 9. Fisher seemed to take to pregnancy beautifully as they built their family. She told Wales Online, “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I don’t have any plans after the birth. I don’t want to put the pressure on myself to have to race back to something, so I’m just taking it easy and seeing how I feel.”

In the years between their daughters’ births, the duo tied the knot. On March 15, 2010, Cohen and Fisher married in Paris. Fisher had converted to Cohen’s Jewish faith in 2007 after studying Judaism for three years.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Both dynamic actors, Cohen and Fisher have seen each other through extreme career growth. Fisher stole the show in Wedding Crashers, The Great Gatsby, and Arrested Development. Cohen has starred in Borat, Les Misérables, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and many others. The Dictator star has won several Golden Globe and SAG awards.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images; PA/PA Images via Getty Images

Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson recently accused Cohen of sexual harassment and unreasonable demands. She reportedly had unsavory experiences with the English comedian while filming the 2016 comedy The Brothers Grimsby. Fans wonder if these allegations have something to do with Cohen and Fisher’s split.

However, a source told Us Weekly, “They have been living separate lives since last year but wanted to give this space and time for their children to be OK with this before the news came out, and they got all this attention. They are notoriously very private people and wanted to focus on their family.”

We wish Cohen and Fisher the best as they navigate life apart.