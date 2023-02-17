‘Sex and the City’: Chris Noth ‘Never Saw’ Mr. Big as an ‘Alpha Male’

Sex and the City is one of the most iconic TV shows. Not only did the series catapult Sarah Jessica Parker to superstardom, but it also solidified HBO’s status as a network dedicated to showcasing cutting-edge projects. The show aired from 1998 to 2004 for six seasons, and the universe expanded through two feature films and the series And Just Like That... Although Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw, had several boyfriends, her primary love interest — and the source of much heartache — was Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth. Over the years, Noth has opened up about his character, once admitting he never saw Mr. Big as the stereotypical “alpha male.”

Carrie and Mr. Big’s romance was the central love story in ‘Sex and the City’

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw and Chris Noth as Mr. Big in ‘Sex and the City’ | Paramount Pictures/Newsmakers

Carrie and Mr. Big’s romance began in the show’s first season when the two ran into each other on the street. Although they didn’t start dating immediately, their chemistry was palpable, with Carrie giving the big-city financier a memorable nickname: “Mr. Big.” The moniker came directly from Sex and the City creator Candace Bushnell.

“He was one of those New York guys with a big personality — you just notice him as soon as he walks in the room … I called him Mr. Big because he was like a big man on campus,” the author told New York Magazine.

Noth’s character became exclusively known as Mr. Big — or simply Big — on the show. Not until the series finale did fans learn his real name: John James Preston.

What did Chris Noth say about Mr. Big’s status as an ‘alpha male’?

Over the years, Sex and the City viewers have had a lot to say about Mr. Big. Many never understood his appeal or why Carrie would devote so much time and energy to him. Others saw their relationship as epic, the epitome of a New York City romance.

As for Noth, he expressed specific thoughts about the character. In an interview with The Guardian days before the And Just Like That… December 2021 premiere, Noth was asked about Big’s status as a high-powered “alpha male Manhattan millionaire.”

The actor responded, “I never saw him as an alpha male. That’s so funny that you say that.” However, Noth related to his character in another way. “I’ve always had a love for this area, even though it’s changed a lot. I still love New York City, but that’s changed tremendously,” he admitted.

Chris Noth thinks fans misunderstood Mr. Big

Noth has heard the chatter from fans who think Mr. Big was bad for Carrie and that their romance was “toxic.” However, he’s not on board with that narrative. In a 2014 interview with the Huffington Post, Noth defended the character.

“One of the things I tell people is that [Big] never tried to pretend he was anything other than what he was,” he said. “It was [Carrie] who tried to pretend he was something he wasn’t. He was always honest about himself — he never cheated on her.”

Although some fans might dispute Noth’s depiction of Mr. Big, the actor doubled down by saying, “There’s a misconception that Carrie was a victim of him, and that’s not the case — she was a strong, smart woman.”

Carrie and Big eventually married and lived in wedded bliss for over a decade until he died in the And Just Like That… premiere. His death closed the book on a long and tumultuous relationship.

Despite being a divisive figure in the fandom — further complicated by sexual assault claims against Noth — Mr. Big remains an essential part of the Sex and the City universe.