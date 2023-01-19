‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2’s Han-bin Once Revealed His Ideal Type Is an ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Actor

Netflix‘s Single’s Inferno is all about finding someone to connect with and possibly leave the deserted island with. Among the contestants of Single’s Inferno Season 2, fans fell for the easygoing charm of Kim Han-bin. He described that he does not often like someone, but he falls head over heels when he does. But what is his ideal type when looking for a partner? Single’s Inferno Season 2’s Han-bin once revealed the Alchemy of Souls actor he fancies.

Kim Han-bin in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 | via Netflix

Han-bin successfully became everyone’s close friend in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

Among the male contestants in Single’s Inferno Season 2, fans cannot deny that Han-bin had an undeniable charm with a heartwarming smile. As the series was underway, he quickly became a favorite and a good friend among all the contestants. But did he find a spark with someone? He showed a genuine interest in Seo-eun but did not show much interest in trying to see the others in a romantic light.

In his introductory bio, he explained he wanted to meet someone who is also “positive” and can create a “combined positive energy.” His desires for a partner are no surprise, seeing how happy and go-lucky Han-bin was during the entire series. Seeing as he fancies Seo-eun, fans could speculate that he gravitated toward a partner who has a sense of grace, cuteness, and overall beauty.

Han-bin tried his best to win Seo-eun’s heart and went to Paradise with her to have a good time in the amusement park. But her heart was already with Yoong-jae during Single’s Inferno Season 2. Fans started believing Han-bin would not leave the island with a partner. But fans applauded his good-guy behavior when giving So-e a chance to have fun in Paradise and speak her mind about her conflicting feelings for Se-jun and Yoong-jae. While liking Seo-eun, fans still wonder what Han-bin’s ideal type outside of Single’s Inferno Season 2 is.

Han-bin revealed his ideal type was ‘Alchemy of Souls’ actor Go Yoon-jung

While on Single’s Inferno Season 2, Han-bin unknowingly began to give away clues about his career before he went to Paradise. With Seo-eun, he revealed he is a trained and award-winning chef. But fans also recognized Han-bin for another reason. He was a guest regular on the Korean Youtube channel, LookGating.

The Youtube channel creates videos based around dating but with a twist. The participants have the find the perfect partner based on what they cannot see and often cover their faces until the final reveal. In 2022, Han-bin appeared on LookGating in the video “2 Handsome Guys vs. 4 Girls Showing Everything EXCEPT THEIR FACES.”

The video debuted well before Han-bin filmed Single’s Inferno Season 2. The takeaway from the video is him revealing his ideal type when it comes to looks. He agreed that looks are important and revealed he is interested in actor Go Yoon-jung. The name will sound familiar to many K-drama fans. Actor Go played the role of Nak-su in the first season of Alchemy of Souls in 2022.

She reprised the role in Alchemy of Souls Season 2. The actor has gained immense fame thanks to her portrayal of multiple characters in the K-drama. Her acting credentials include roles in Law School, He is Psychometric, and the popular Netflix apocalyptic K-drama Sweet Home.

The female contestants of ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 have a crush on famous actors

While on a dating series, the participants must know their ideal type regarding personalities and looks. In an unreleased clip of Single’s Inferno Season 2, the female contestants talked about the type of guy they looked for. Unsurprisingly, they compared their ideal partner in terms of looks to popular Korean actors and idols.

Nadine revealed she likes actor Choi Woo-shik. The actor is famous for his role in the Oscar-winning movie Parasite and The Witch: Part 1. When it comes to K-dramas, he won fans’ hearts with Netflix’s Our Beloved Summer. Regarding Seul-ki’s ideal man, she fancies actor Lee Je-hoon. Lee is well known for his role in the K-drama Taxi Driver, the crime K-drama Signal, and Tomorrow, With You. He will reprise his leading role in Taxi Driver Season 2 and had fans gasping with still shots of his chiseled physique for the K-drama.

In terms of appearance, Seo-eun has a crush on a K-Pop idol-turned-actor. She revealed her ideal type to be 2PM’s Lee Junho. He initially gained fame as a singer for the K-Pop group before making his acting career with Wok of Love and Just Between Lovers. He became a top actor by playing the leading role in The Red Sleeve, which won him multiple awards.