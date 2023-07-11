Charity Lawson tells one of her contestants to leave. Here who she tells off, according to 'The Bachelorette' 2023 spoilers.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 continues on into the fourth rose ceremony, and fans are eager to see who Charity Lawson chooses to keep around. There are clear frontrunners in the competition after three weeks — but previews show Charity telling one contestant to leave. Who does she tell off? Here are The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers regarding the situation.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers ahead regarding episode 4.]

Charity Lawson tells Brayden Bowers to leave, according to ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 spoilers

Brayden Bowers and Charity Lawson hit it off early in the season, but according to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers, she asks him to leave before the fourth rose ceremony.

Spoilers note Brayden was reportedly on a group date with seven other men: Aaron Bryant, Caleb Balgaard, Joey Graziadei, John Buresh, Michael Barbour, Sean McLaughlin, and Tanner Courtad. At the end of the group date, the eight men on the date hung out with Charity. But something sets Charity off, causing her to ask Brayden to leave.

“Do you not think that I deserve better?” Charity appears to ask Brayden in a Facebook clip from this season. Her voice then states, “Get up and leave.”

In another clip from the same promo, she says, “The rose is on the chest, but who’s to say I can’t clip that off?” she’s likely referring to Brayden once more here before sending him home.

Brayden Bowers has caused issues since the start of the season

Brayden Bowers in ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Charity Lawson gave Brayden Bowers the First Impression Rose, but given The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers, things go south quickly for the couple. While Charity appreciated Brayden’s candid excitement and enthusiasm for dating her, her brother, Nehemiah, issued early warnings. Later on, other cast members, like Adrian Hassan and Aaron Bryant, also spoke out against Brayden, upsetting him further.

In episode 2, Brayden questioned Charity’s character. She kissed Joey Graziadei for over four minutes thanks to the longest-kiss group date challenge, but Brayden found this act appalling, as she kissed him in front of the other men on the group date. He went on to call her behavior “classless” behind her back. Adrian then told Charity what Brayden was really saying, but she kept him around. Charity then gave him the one-on-one date in episode 3 and awarded him another rose.

This story was originally reported by Reality Steve.

The Bachelorette Season 20 airs at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.