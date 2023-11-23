What is 'The Golden Bachelor' star Gerry Turner doing for Thanksgiving? He didn't mention Theresa Nist or Leslie Fhima in his plans.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor ends soon, and Gerry Turner chooses between Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima. While fans will see who Gerry chooses, the show is already filmed, meaning Gerry and his final woman are already planning the rest of their lives together. Oddly enough, Gerry explained his Thanksgiving plans this year — and he didn’t mention that any women would be involved. Here’s what he said.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ star Gerry Turner explained his Thanksgiving plans

Jesse Palmer and Gerry Turner in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ | Disney/John Fleenor

The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner is incredibly close with his daughters and grandkids. So, it makes sense that he sees them around the holidays. As for his Thanksgiving plans, he told IndyStar that he plans on traveling to Illinois despite the unusual year he’s had thus far.

“They’re pretty generic,” he told the interviewer when asked if his holiday plans this year have changed. “My oldest daughter (Jenny) always hosts Thanksgiving, and she lives in Yorkville, Illinois, which is around the west side of Chicago. I’ll be over there, probably Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, at least …. And then at Christmas, we’re at my youngest daughter’s, and that tends to be an extended stay because her birthday is the 27th.”

Will Theresa Nist or Leslie Fhima join Gerry in his Thanksgiving plans? He didn’t mention it — and with the travel involved, it doesn’t sound like the woman who wins is making the trek. Additionally, The Golden Bachelor finale doesn’t air until after Thanksgiving. Show rules suggest Gerry can’t see his winning woman publicly until the live after-show airs. This could also limit what Gerry and his winner chose to do for the holidays.

Gerry Turner broke up with Faith Martin after hometowns — and it was likely due to their locations

The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner lives on a lake in Indiana. At the start of the season, Gerry explained that he and his late wife purchased their dream home before her death. The star seems to love his home state, and it’s unclear if he’ll move for the woman he chooses.

Fans were devasted when Gerry didn’t give Faith Martin a rose following hometowns. But Faith firmly told Gerry that she didn’t want to move from her home in Benton City, Washington. Ultimately, it might’ve been her unwillingness to relocate that determined her fate.

“He never brought that up, but I had felt that that might’ve been,” Faith told People. “I remember that night thinking, ‘Oh, should I have done that?’ But, I wouldn’t have been being honest had I not said that. He needed to know that because I’m just not the type of person that can see my kids a couple of times a year.”

‘The Golden Bachelor’ finale shows him choosing between Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist

Fans anticipating The Golden Bachelor finale must wait until after Thanksgiving to see who Gerry Turner chooses. He took Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist on their Fantasy Suites dates. While he’s fallen deeply in love with both of them, he can only pick one to spend the rest of his life with.

“I’m going to propose to the woman that I love and the woman that I want to start a whole new life with,” Gerry says in the season finale teaser. “This is going to be the epic day that I’ve gone through all this to enjoy.”

The clip shows Theresa telling Gerry’s kids she’s “extremely in love.” And Leslie calls Gerry the man of her “dreams.” Gerry consults his daughters on what to do — but only he can choose.

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.