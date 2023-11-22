When will fans get a new episode of 'The Masked Singer' Season 10? Here's what to know about the episode airing on Nov. 22, 2023.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 10 introduced over a dozen singers in its first three rounds, and fans can’t wait to see the singers hit the stage before their big reveals. One Hit Wonders Night introduced fans to the Group C singers, and the Group A singers who made it through the first round will return to the stage soon. So, is The Masked Singer Season 10 new tonight, Nov. 22, 2023?

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers ahead regarding singers unmasked this season and future guesses.]

Is ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 new tonight, Nov. 22, 2023?

Fans of The Masked Singer Season 10 can’t wait to see who’s unmasked next. Unfortunately, a new episode isn’t airing on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. The next new episode airs the following Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

On Nov. 29, the Group A masks will compete on Disco Night. “Celebrating the Disco era, including a special performance by The Trammps; Group A returns for their final competition,” the episode synopsis states.

Thanksgiving is on Thursday, Nov. 23, so it makes sense why Fox will save a new episode for the week after the holiday. ” [The] 22nd is Wednesday, one of the most traveled days of the year,” a fan explained on Reddit. “It’s all about viewers and ratings. Also, Trolls Night will be on repeat on the 22nd.”

Which masks will hit the stage for Disco Night?

Cow in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 | Trae Patton/Fox

Fans must wait two weeks for a new episode of The Masked Singer Season 10. And when Disco Night airs, we’ll see the Group A masks again. The remaining masks in Group A include Gazelle, S’More, and Cow. Rubber Ducky was eliminated first from the group, followed by Diver and the Wild Card, Pickle.

So, who could be singing under the remaining three masks? Fans think Janel Parrish is Gazelle. Parrish is known as Mona Vanderwaal in Pretty Little Liars. Emma Stone, Idina Menzel, and Evan Rachel Wood are other popular guesses.

As for S’more, many fans think it could be boy band sensation Ashley Parker Angel.

Finally, fans suspect Ne-Yo sings under the Cow mask. In the UK version of the show, he sang as Badger in the past.

Who’s been unmasked so far?

The Masked Singer Season 10 has plenty more unmaskings ahead. Here’s who’s been revealed before Disco Night:

Trolls Night: Cuddle Monster unmasked as NBA player Metta Sandiford-Artest

One Hit Wonders Night: Hibiscus unmasked as Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps.

Harry Potter Night: Hawk unmasked as Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey.

Elton John Night: Royal Hen unmasked as Tennis legend Billie Jean King.

2000s Night: Pickle unmasked as actor Michael Rapaport.

NFL Night: Diver unmasked as Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval.

Premiere episode: Rubber Ducky unmasked as actor Anthony Anderson.

Fans who watched the season before the premiere know Demi Lovato made her debut as Anonymouse, though she was never competing.

The Masked Singer Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

