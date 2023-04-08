‘The Young and the Restless’: Adam and Sharon Should Reunite Soon

Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) have been staple characters on the CBS soap The Young and the Restless for years. While the pair shared vows and a brief marriage over a decade ago, the duo remains a favorite pairing among Y&R fans. So, should Adam and Sharon reunite? Here’s what fans have to say about the situation.

‘The Young and the Restless’ fans want Sharon and Adam back together

Adam and Sharon have a complicated history…what do you think the future holds for these two? #YR pic.twitter.com/2KTYF0Tjsg — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 20, 2021

While Adam and Sharon have always been a fan-favorite couple, the two started off on very rocky footing.

After a decade-long marriage to Nick Newman that lasted until 2006, Sharon fell into the arms of his half-brother just a few years later. Yes, that’s right. After returning to Genoa City in 2008, Nick’s younger brother, Adam, found himself in a relationship with his brother’s ex-wife, Sharon.

While the Newman brothers were never close, Adam’s marriage to Sharon in 2009 drove a wedge the size of the Grand Canyon between the brothers. Despite only being married from 2009 to 2010, Sharon and Adam, or Shadam, quickly became a fan-favorite Y&R couple.

The actors recently appeared together on the gala red carpet during the Y&R Celebrate 50 Years episode in March 2023. A picture of the pair on the red carpet circulated on Twitter, with one adoring fan simply captioning the photo, “My #Shadam.”

What have Sharon and Adam been up to lately?

Sharon Case as Sharon and Mark Grossman as Adam | CBS Photo Archive/Contributor

It’s been over a decade since Sharon and Adam have been a pair. But it’s not like either one has been waiting by the phone at home, waiting for the other one to call. Both Adam and Sharon have been in numerous relationships since their split.

According to Fandom, after Sharon and Adam divorced, she actually married Adam and Nick’s father, Victor, in 2012. The marriage turned out to be a scheme on Victor’s part and lasted very briefly.

After her marriage to Victor, Sharon went on to marry Nick’s maternal half-brother, Dylan McAvoy, who she was married to from 2015 to 2017. After divorcing Dylan, Sharon married Rey Rosales in 2020 and was left a widow when Rey was killed in a car crash in 2022.

Adam’s been even busier than Sharon over the last decade. While Adam has only been married to two other women since his divorce from Sharon, he’s been in numerous relationships, has had two children, and faked his own death.

According to Fandom, Adam shares his oldest son, Connor Newman, with his third ex-wife, Chelsea Lawson. His second son, Christian Newman, was born to Sage Warner. There were paternity questions at the time of Christian’s birth, as Sage was married to Adam’s brother, Nick. While it was eventually discovered that Adam was Christian’s biological father, Adam decided to sign his rights away to Nick after Sage’s death.

Will Adam be able to win Sharon back again?

Wildly enough, the Newman brothers are now in a very similar situation. In 2021, Adam began an on-again-off-again relationship with Sally Spectra. After Sally and Adam called it quits, Sally moved on to a new relationship with Nick. Sally soon discovered she was pregnant, only to discover that Adam was the baby’s father, not her current boyfriend, Nick.

While Sally has revealed to Adam that he is her unborn baby’s father, she and Nick have decided to remain in a relationship.

Will this leave Adam looking for comfort from Sharon? Well, some Y&R fans can’t help but hope so. With both Adam and Sharon single, show writers may decide to pair this duo up once again. Only time will tell if Shadam makes a comeback in 2023.