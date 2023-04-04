‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay Says There’s 1 Reality Show She’ll Never Go On

Scheana Shay has been a reality TV staple for years. After starting out in the entertainment industry as an actor, Shay became a reality star, landing a role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills before going on to become a featured cast member of Vanderpump Rules. For well over a decade, Shay has laid bare her personal life to the cameras, often sharing details about her personal life and hobbies with her fans and followers. While Shay is an avid fan of reality TV herself, and has appeared on several high-profile reality programs over the years, she admitted in a recent episode of her podcast that there’s one particular reality show she would never go on.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Scheana Shay said she would never go on ‘Big Brother’

Scheana Shay attends the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV

Shay is a fan of reality TV shows, but she has no real love for Big Brother, as she admitted in a recent episode of her podcast, Scheananigans with Scheana Shay. Speaking to her guest, Jamie Lynne, Shay said “don’t recommend me for ‘Big Brother,’ because I don’t think I would be good.”

Shay said that the “challenges and the manipulation” would make it a struggle for her, joking that she got kicked out early of a murder mystery game night. She also noted that she doesn’t like lying to people, which would make her an unnatural fit for Big Brother. However, Shay also said that if given a choice between Survivor and Big Brother, she would probably choose Big Brother: “I couldn’t go stab a fish…I would have to go, like, open coconuts or something.”

‘Big Brother’ is a long-running reality competition show

Even though Shay would personally not go on Big Brother, there are hundreds of other people who have. The show, a spinoff of a Dutch TV series of the same name, premiered on American television in 2000 and has been around ever since. The show’s format has remained relatively consistent for over two decades, following a group of “HouseGuests” who are placed together to live in a specially-constructed house that conceals them from the outside world.

The competition is challenging, requiring contestants to get along with each other while maintaining their own mental health throughout the course of the season — and only the strong survive. However, for one lucky contestant, sticking it out can pay off big time, with that winner walking away with a huge cash prize. Big Brother is still a popular television show, with Parade reporting that the series will be returning for its twenty-fifth season in the summer of 2023.

Scheana Shay has appeared in several reality shows

Scheana Shay might be best known for her work in Vanderpump Rules. But she appeared in other reality shows well before she became a star on the hit Bravo spinoff. In 2009, Shay played herself in several episodes of The Hills, and just three years later, she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, appearing in a total of eight episodes.

Shay’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills participation led to her landing Vanderpump Rules in 2013. When Shay joined the series, she was one of the hottest reality stars on television, making waves for her secret affair with Eddie Cibrian.

According to Screen Rant, Shay would later make amends with Brandi Glanville, Cibrian’s ex, with Glanville crediting Shay for helping her to get out of a difficult situation. Through all the ups and downs in Shay’s television career, fans have always appreciated her outspoken nature and unapologetic appetite for the finer things in life.