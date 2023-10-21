'The extra workload that’s been handed to them is huge,' an insider said of Prince William and Kate Middleton's situation after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2020 exit from royal life.

The saga that’s the royal family rift continues. While things are seemingly at a standstill, a report’s offered insight into how Prince William and Kate Middleton supposedly feel. The couple are filled with apparent resentment for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The reason? What the couple’s leaving has done to not just their marriage but their “family life” too.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken on ‘even more responsibility’ since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left

2020 didn’t just mean the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left England and relocated to California. Because they were no longer working on behalf of the monarchy, others had to take over the couple’s patronages.

That’s where the now-Prince and Princess of Wales came in. They, like other royals, had to increase their workload. Which is why the couple reportedly harbors ill will toward Harry and Meghan.

“Prince William and Kate are feeling incredibly resentful toward Meghan and Harry for leaving them to pick up the work they dropped when they moved to the States,” a source told Closer Magazine (via New York Post). “The extra workload that’s been handed to them is huge.”

The insider claimed William and Kate had to take on “even more responsibility” when Harry and Meghan left. Kate, for instance, is patron of England’s Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League. She’s held the position since 2022 after taking it over from her brother-in-law, Harry.

Today, William and Kate are among the 10 working royals supporting King Charles III and Queen Camilla in representing the crown and they’re the youngest at 41 years old.

William and Kate now ‘feel constantly torn apart in different directions’

Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George | Phil Noble/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The insider continued, saying as a result of William and Kate taking on more following Harry and Meghan’s leaving, things at home have changed too.

“It had [a] huge impact on their marriage and family life,” they said. “At times, it can feel like they are cracking under this relentless pressure. With less time at home together and having to spend more time apart, they feel constantly torn apart in different directions.”

William and Kate, the insider added, “insist” the strain on their personal lives “wouldn’t be happening if Harry and Meghan hadn’t abandoned their royal duties.”

Royal tours are expected to be ‘extremely busy’ for Prince William and Kate Middleton

The Prince and Princess of Wales haven’t gone on a full-scale overseas tour in some time. Remember the PR disaster of a Caribbean tour in 2022? That’s the last time they had an official tour outside of England, not counting jaunts to Wales and Scotland.

Whenever they get back to undertaking international tours, William and Kate are expected to have jam-packed schedules. The reason, in part, according to royal expert Jennie Bond, is because of their children. William and Kate don’t want to be away from George, Charlotte, and Louis any longer than they have to, meaning cramming as much as possible into a few days.

“William and Catherine are really the stars of the royal family these days. They have youth on their side, and a good dusting of glamour surrounds them,” Bond told OK! Magazine. “They are also extremely popular both here and abroad. So there is no doubt that the foreign office will be calling on them to carry out some high-profile royal tours.”

“But I think the days of lengthy tours, leaving the children to be looked after by nannies, are over,” the expert explained. “Largely, I think the school holidays will be respected, and future tours will be short and extremely busy.”

For now, the biggest upcoming events on William and Kate’s calendars are the Earthshot Prize Awards in November and December’s third-annual Royal Carols: Together at Christmas.

William’s heading to Singapore solo to unveil 2023’s Earthshot Prize winners, while Kate stays home with George, Charlotte, and Louis. As for the latter, the entire Wales family is likely to be at Westminster Abbey for the festive concert, which is believed to be set for Dec. 8.