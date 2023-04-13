Who Is Drake Bell’s Wife, Janet Von Schmeling? How Many Kids Do They Have?

Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has been the center of controversy for years. While he got his start as a child star on TV, he then became a Latin music sensation as Drake Campana. Now, he’s reportedly estranged from his wife, Jane Von Schmeling. Who is Drake Bell’s wife, and how many kids do they have? Here’s what to know about Drake Bell’s children and family situation.

Who is Drake Bell’s estranged wife, Janet Von Schmeling?

Drake Bell and wife Janet Von Schmeling | Tasia Wells/WireImage

Drake Bell has kept his marriage to Janet Von Schmeling private through the years. People reports Drake Bell announced his marriage to his wife three years after they tied the knot in 2018. “In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son,” Bell tweeted in Spanish at the time. “Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes.”

So, who is Drake Bell’s wife? The Sun reports Schmeling also got her start in acting with gigs on Painting Autumn, Just Jenna, and How to Survive High School.

After several years of marriage, Bell and Schmeling decided to separate. The couple went their separate ways in January 2023, a month after the media reported Bell huffed balloons in his car with his son in the backseat. Schmeling reportedly went back to Florida with the couple’s son. Bell entered treatment at the time.

How many kids does Drake Bell have?

So, how many kids does Drake Bell have? Drake Bell and his wife, Janet Von Shmeling, only have one child — Jeremy. A source told People that “Janet is devoted to raising their son” after the couple’s separation. “Drake and Janet are committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible.”

Bell shared footage of his son in 2021 following his court appearance over his child endangerment case. People reports Bell took to Instagram Live to show him singing at his piano with his infant son. “Father Son jam sesh,” Bell captioned the five-minute video.

Unfortunately for Bell, he received a sentencing of two years probation and 200 hours of community service following a guilty plea to criminal charges involving a minor. The charges were the result of an investigation that found Bell and a 15-year-old fan sustained a relationship for years before she attended his concert in 2017, Buzzfeed notes.

The ‘Drake & Josh’ star went missing on April 13, 2023

'Drake & Josh' actor Drake Bell declared missing in Florida https://t.co/pFTwM6Ulr0 — ClickOnDetroit (@clickondetroit) April 13, 2023

The Daytona Police reported Drake Bell went missing on April 13, 2023.

“Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986,” the Facebook post reads, according to Page Six. “He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9 p.m.”

The post then went on to state that they consider Bell “missing and endangered.” Bell’s estranged wife hasn’t publicly commented on the situation.

