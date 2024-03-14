Kate Middleton and Prince Harry are in a 'stalemate' situation, according to a royal author and expert.

It seems reconnecting in the face of a health scare hasn’t happened for Kate Middleton and Prince Harry. The Princess of Wales and Duke of Sussex are, a royal expert claims, at a “stalemate.” The two have reasons for not reaching out, and now Kate has her “own problems.” Read: Katespiracies and family photo drama.

Kate doesn’t want anything to do with Harry (or Meghan) as she recovers from abdominal surgery

Sure, Kate’s close friends are supporting her as she continues to recover from a January 2024 abdominal surgery. Her parents and siblings are also helping out. Not part of Kate’s support system, however, are Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess are, per royal expert Christopher Andersen, not people the royal mother of three wants to connect with these days.

“I think there was once a relationship, a friendship, a very close one between Harry and Kate,” Andersen told Us Weekly. “I’m sure he’s concerned about her as well. But I know that she wants to have nothing to do with them [Harry and Meghan].”

Kate, he added, has “her own problems now.” Indeed, she does. After surgery, the 42-year-old’s retreat from the public eye saw wild speculation ensue online.

Then, on March 10, 2024, Kensington Palace released a Mother’s Day family photo of Kate and her kids. One they likely hoped and expected would quiet things down.

However, it did just the opposite. Kate found herself at the center of controversy before ultimately apologizing for editing the image. Meanwhile, the conjecture and theories have only continued.

Harry hasn’t reached out to Kate during her recovery from surgery

Andersen continued, saying despite whatever concern Harry may have for his sister-in-law and her health, the 39-year-old hasn’t contacted Kate at all during her recovery.

“My understanding is he hasn’t, and it is a stalemate,” he said. “They’re both on opposite sides of this wall, and nobody has the courage to leap over it and really make an honest attempt.”

Kate left The London Clinic on Jan. 29, 2024, after spending nearly two weeks in recovery. Since then, she’s continued resting at home in Windsor, England, at Adelaide Cottage, where she lives with Prince William and their three children.

Andersen explained Harry’s not picking up the phone — or maybe sending a text? — because he’s concerned he’ll be on the receiving end of a “cold shoulder.” Just like his recent visits to the U.K. Meanwhile, Kate still “feels betrayed” by Harry and Meghan.

Harry and Meghan Markle sent Kate their ‘support’ as a ‘courtesy’

Remember when Kensington Palace first announced Kate’s abdominal surgery? While it may, for some, feel like a lifetime ago — a lot has happened in the world of the British royal family since — it was, in fact, just two months ago.

Kensington Palace announced Kate’s recovery and break from royal duties on Jan. 17, 2024, saying she’d undergone a “planned” surgery one day earlier.

Katie Nicholl, a royal author and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said at the time if Harry and Meghan reached out to Kate as reports claimed, it was likely a “courtesy.”

“Is that a thawing of relations, or is it just a human courtesy? I think probably the latter,” Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. “I think it is courtesy more than the sign of any softening of relations,” she went on. “Particularly between the couple and Princess Catherine.”

