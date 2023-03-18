‘Perfect Match’: Francesca Farago Says This Show Rule Made Contestants Uncomfortable

Reality TV isn’t exactly grounded in reality. Netflix’s Perfect Match seems straightforward: Contestants from other Netflix reality shows pair up and compete in challenges to form relationships, with the most compatible couples playing matchmakers. The series, hosted by Nick Lachey, has received mostly positive reviews. But at least one former contestant isn’t happy with her time on the show. Recently, Francesca Farago opened up about her time on Perfect Match, including an unpleasant surprise that made her “bawl.”

The premise of ‘Perfect Match’

Perfect Match is the most recent addition to Netflix’s reality lineup. Like Love Is Blind and Love Island, the series brings together the most famous single stars of the streaming giant’s so-called unscripted series to find love in a tropical paradise. While they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples can play matchmaker by breaking up other pairs and sending them on dates with new singles they invite to the villa.

Ultimately, only one couple is chosen as the “perfect match.” The show has earned praise for being lighthearted and fun and including bisexual cast members, something other dating-focused shows lack.

Francesca Farago shares the shocker that made her cry

Francesca Farago in ‘Perfect Match’ Season 1 Episode 12 | © 2023 Netflix, Inc.

Recently, Farago dished about her time on Perfect Match. The reality TV personality had previously starred in season 1 of Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle.

She made one thing clear: The Perfect Match production team was not upfront about the lodging situation.

“I was told that we would not be sharing rooms with men,” Farago told Nick Viall on The Viall Files. “I was told it would be girls and boys, separate houses. So I was like, ‘Perfect, I’ll do it.’ But I’m not going to do it if I’m having to share a room because I had to do it with my ex on a show, and I regretted it.”

But when filming began, Farago realized that wasn’t true.

“When the rules were dropped that we had to match up and go sleep in the same bed, I bawled my eyes out for a day. And that wasn’t shown,” Farago revealed.

Viall called the scenario “weird.”

“I was literally crying,” she continued. “I was like, ‘I can’t do this. These guys are just going to try and sleep with me. I don’t wanna be here.'”

She added that other contestants also felt uncomfortable with the sleeping arrangements and didn’t know about them before filming started.

Farago didn’t have only negative things to say about her time on the show. However, she also mentioned she endured constant bullying from castmate Savannah Palacio, most of which didn’t air.

“There was a lot of build-up leading to that,” Farago said. “It was like days on end.”

Will there be a ‘Perfect Match’ Season 2?

Netflix has yet to confirm whether it will renew Perfect Match for a second season, but fans are hopeful — and have reason to be.

Not only did the show earn rave reviews, but renewing it would fit with the streamer’s game plan of commissioning reality programming that’s relatively inexpensive to produce. Love Is Blind Season 3 also ended recently, paving the way for some new castmates for Perfect Match.

Let’s hope the production team will be upfront about the sleeping accommodations if Perfect Match Season 2 happens.