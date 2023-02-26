‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Was Directed by 1 ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Cast Member

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will premiere on Netflix May 4, and will have a Shondaland alum at the helm. Actor, producer, and director Tom Verica directed every episode of the Bridgerton spin-off and he recently revealed his approach to directing the romance period drama.

Tom Verica directs all six episodes of ‘Queen Charlotte’

Tom Verica attends the 75th Directors Guild of America Awards I Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Verica has had a long career on television, working as an actor, director, and producer. Queen Charlotte is his latest project — a prequel series in the Bridgerton universe that tells the love story of the king and queen that reign in the show.

Showrunner Shonda Rhimes wrote every episode of the six-part series, with Verica serving as director. It’s not the first time Rhimes and Verica have collaborated, and the latter recently revealed what working on their latest project has been like.

Tom Verica on the pressure he felt directing ‘Queen Charlotte’

“It is a lot of pressure,” Verica told Variety. “The process was so easy in certain respects — challenging from a physical discipline, but [Rhimes’] material and her stories are just fantastic, so to have that and kind of be the architect of the whole six episodes was phenomenal and I’m so proud of the show. I can’t wait for people to see it!”

When asked if Queen Charlotte would be as sexy as the previous two seasons of Bridgerton, Verica answered, “100 percent. It gets very steamy.”

Tom Verica’s previous directing credits, including multiple Shondaland projects

Verica has been directing since 2004 and has since racked up dozens of credits on popular shows like Ugly Betty, The Umbrella Academy, and Private Practice. He has also helmed plenty of Shondaland creations, including episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, For the People, Scandal, Bridgerton, and Inventing Anna.

He’s also a talented actor, with a career that began in the 80s. Verica has appeared in All My Children, Home Improvement, and Seinfeld. He’s also appeared in movies like Loose Women, Red Dragon, Zodiac, and Princess Protection Program.

‘How To Get Away With Murder’ was one of Tom Verica’s biggest acting roles

Verica first collaborated with Rhimes as a director on a 2007 episode of her popular medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. This project kickstarted a decades-long partnership that included acting roles in some of her most popular shows. He appeared in a 2008 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, but his most notable Shondaland role was as Profesor Sam Keating in How To Get Away With Murder.

Verica has also worked as a producer on some of Rhimes’ shows as an executive producer. His credits include Scandal, Rhimes’ hugely popular political thriller, and For the People, a legal drama set in New York.