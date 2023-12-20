Did Fox accidentally give away the winner of 'The Masked Singer' Season 10? Here's what eagle-eyed fans noticed and who they think wins.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 10 finale is here, and fans can’t wait to see the final four singers hit the stage. Cow, Sea Queen, Donut, and Gazelle are the finalists this season. So, who wins The Masked Singer Season 10? Fans suspect Fox might’ve accidentally given away the winner.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 10 finale spoilers ahead.]

Who wins ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10? Fans think Fox spoiled the winner

The Masked Singer Season 10 finale will show who wins the season, and fans are anxious to see which of the final four masks takes the win. Cow, Sea Queen, Donut, and Gazelle will hit the stage for their final performances. Fans have their favorite masked singers this season, and many eagle-eyed viewers think Fox already gave away the winner. So, who wins?

According to fans on Reddit, the winner is either Cow or Donut, with more fans leaning toward Cow. A fan posted a screenshot of a promo clip that appears to show Cow standing with host Nick Cannon as the winner is announced. “They tried to block out the mask by placing some sort of beam of light,” the fan noted. “But if you see the stage on the bottom (where the red circle is), you can see the dress of Cow’s costume.”

Other fans think it’s the reflection of Donut’s costume in the screenshot. “Nick is handing the trophy to the winner, which could be Donut. I can see a pink shadow on the stage …,” a fan commented.

The screenshot doesn’t convince some fans. But additional evidence suggests that Donut at least makes it to the top two. “Aside from spoilers at FoxFlash Photos, Donut is confirmed to be at the Top 2,” another fan on Reddit posted. “Posted on their X is Nick announcing the winner, and Donut is on it.”

We’ll have to wait and see if the guesses are correct. But it seems likely that Donut and Cow will duke it out for the win.

Who sings as Cow, Sea Queen, Donut, and Gazelle?

Donut in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 finale | Michael Becker/Fox

The Masked Singer Season 10 finale will reveal the identities of Cow, Sea Queen, Donut, and Gazelle. Fans watching the season feel confident they know exactly who’s under each mask.

As for Cow, fans believe Ne-Yo sings under the mask. Ne-Yo already sang in The Masked Singer UK as Badger and won second place. It makes sense that he’d want to return for the US version to redeem himself and win.

Sea Queen is likely Macy Gray. Not only do the clue packages line up with the R&B singer’s past, but fans know her movements well.

Fans believe The Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider sings as Donut. Schneider is well-known for his role as Beauregard “Bo” Duke.

Finally, Gazelle is likely Janel Parrish of Pretty Little Liars fame. But other fans suggested it could be Evan Rachel Wood.

A sneak peek of the finale shows the final 4 four masks singing ‘What I Like About You’

The Masked Singer Season 10 two-hour finale gives fans plenty of time to decide who they think should win the competition. Before each masked singer takes to the stage to perform an individual number, they’ll gather as a quartet to sing “What I Like About You” by The Romantics.

Following the group song, they’ll each perform individually for the judges. The judges will knock out two masked singers with only two remaining (likely Donut and Cow). The final two masks will face off, and the judges will choose their winner.

The Masked Singer Season 10 finale airs on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

