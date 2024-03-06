Lindsay Lohan is back and better than ever as her husband and family supports her at the 'Irish Wish' screening.

Lindsay Lohan‘s role in the entertainment industry can only be described as tumultuous. The child star turned party girl turned mom has poked her head back into the spotlight several times, only to remove herself from the glare of fame. Now, after several years of intermittent appearances and projects, LiLo appears to be here to stay.

Lindsay Lohan on March 04, 2024 in New York City | Gotham/GC Images

Lohan began promoting her new fantasy rom-com, Irish Wish, in late February. The now-37-year-old began filming the Netflix movie in Ireland in September 2022. Fans of her first Netflix film, the holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas, have eagerly awaited her next project. With a premiere date of March 15, 2024, Lohan is stepping out more than ever.

Lindsay Lohan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 4, 2024 | Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

On March 4, The Canyons star joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to discuss Irish Wish and her life. Lohan wore a black jumpsuit with a unique gold neckline. Her red hair hung in loose waves, and her bare arms showed some of her 11 tattoos.

Lindsay Lohan with host Jimmy Fallon on March 4, 2024 | Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Lohan explained how she’s forgotten “what life was before you have the baby,” adding that her 7-month-old son Luai is her “everything,” according to UPI. The Parent Trap actor also shared that NBA star Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, are Luai’s godparents. “We met, and we just clicked right off the bat,” Lohan shared.

Lindsay Lohan on March 05, 2024 in New York City | Raymond Hall/GC Images

As Lindsay Lohan promotes Irish Wish, her husband of two years has been along for the ride. Bader Shammas and the Mean Girls star wed on April 3, 2022. The financier met Lohan at a restaurant in Dubai. They talked for hours, reports Elle, ending the night with a telling statement from Lohan to Shammas: “I feel like you’re the person I’m going to be with forever.”

Bader Shammas and Lindsay Lohan head to the ‘Irish Wish’ screening | Gotham/GC Images; James Devaney/GC Images

Banking firm Credit Suisse currently employs Shammas as Assistant Vice President. With a background at NP Paribas Wealth Management, he studied mechanical engineering at the University of South Florida and received a finance degree from John H. Sykes College of Business.

Lindsay Lohan on March 05, 2024 | 1st and 3rd photos: Gotham/GC Images; 2nd photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Shammas was present at the NYC screening of Irish Wish. Wearing a silky white gown that gathered at the torso, Lohan gazed at him as cameras flashed. The “Rumors” singer wore her ginger hair in long waves as she waved, smiled, and blew kisses at fans. Lohan accessorized with several rings and bracelets in mixed metals. The Life-Size star’s most important accessory, however, was her necklace.

Lindsay Lohan wears a nameplate necklace ‘Luai,’ her son’s name | James Devaney/GC Images

Lohan wore a simple yellow-gold chain with her son’s name, Luai, at the center, keeping him close throughout the special night. Normally, the Freaky Friday star, Shammas, and their son live in Dubai, where Lohan has resided since 2014.

Lindsay Lohan speaks during the Irish Wish NYC screening | Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix

Lohan added a cream-colored overcoat to her ensemble for the screening of Irish Wish. She said a few words beforehand and assembled with her castmates, who were all in attendance for the premiere. Additional guests that evening: Lohan’s parents, brother Dakota, and sister Aliana.

(L-R) Dakota Lohan, Michael Damian, Janeen Damian, Ayesha Curry, Lindsay Lohan, Jane Seymour, Ed Speleers, and Christina Rogers at the Irish Wish premiere | Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix

Lohan stars alongside Downton Abbey actor Ed Speleers and Versailles star Alexander Vlahos in Irish Wish. Additional cast members include Ayesha Curry, Jane Seymour, Dakota Lohan, and Elizabeth Tan.