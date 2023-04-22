Love Is Blind’ Is Casting in 3 Exciting Cities for Forthcoming Seasons; Here’s How You Can Apply

Reality TV has taken over the entertainment industry, and one show that has captured the hearts of many is Love Is Blind. The show follows a group of singles willing to find love without seeing their potential partners.

If you’re looking to find love and are willing to do it on national TV, then Love Is Blind is perfect for you. The show is currently casting for future seasons, and three new cities have been added to the list. Here’s everything you need to know about the dating show and how you can apply.

Where have previous seasons of ‘Love Is Blind’ been filmed?

The fourth season of Netflix's dating show "Love Is Blind" is set in Seattle, featuring singles and some of them are from Seattle and Portland!https://t.co/ZWrNx14Ke1 — KATU News (@KATUNews) April 13, 2023

Every new season of Love Is Blind is filmed in a different city. The first season was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, and premiered on Netflix in February 2020. The show’s success led to the second season, which was filmed in Chicago, Illinois, and premiered in February 2022. The third season was filmed in Dallas, Texas, and aired in October 2022. The fourth season, which landed on Netflix on 24th March 2023, was filmed in Seattle in the spring of 2022.

The show’s format is simple; participants go on dates in “pods” where they can’t see their potential partners. They get to know each other through conversations and decide if they want to take things to the next level. If they do, they get engaged without ever seeing each other in person. After the engagement, they get to meet face-to-face, move in together, and plan their wedding in just a few weeks.

‘Love Is Blind’ is casting in 3 exciting cities for forthcoming seasons

There’s some good news for singles looking for love. Kinetic Content, the production company behind Love Is Blind, recently took to Instagram to announce that they are casting in three new cities for future seasons of the show. The three cities are Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver, and Washington, D.C.

The casting call didn’t say which seasons each city would be used for. Love Is Blind has already been picked up for Seasons 5 and 6, but the announcement included three locations, which suggests that they’re also getting ready for at least one more season.

Here’s how you can apply for ‘Love Is Blind’

If you’re interested in being part of the Love Is Blind family, then here’s what you need to know about the application process. First, you need to be at least 21 years old, single, genuinely looking for love, and willing to take a chance on the show’s format.

In a 2020 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen revealed what his team looks for when casting the show. “We have a great casting department, and they reached out to people who they felt would be genuinely interested in this kind of commitment,” he explained. “I think that’s really key; we want people who aren’t just doing it for the attention.

To apply, you need to fill out a questionnaire that can be found on Love Is Blind‘s casting website. The questionnaire has more than 70 questions, including personal details like your name, ethnicity, and profession. As part of the application process, you will be required to submit a 15-second video expressing why you believe “you’re ready to find love in the pods.”

The questionnaire also requires you to upload a “best face photo” and a “full body shot.” You’ll be asked to talk about things like your dating history, whether you want kids, why you’re still single, and what you’ve been missing out on in past relationships, among other things.

If you’re brave enough to say yes to a marriage proposal without ever seeing your future mate, then Love Is Blind awaits!