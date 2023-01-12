Prince William and Kate Middleton Subtly Hint at Their Feelings About ‘Spare’ in ‘PR Moment’

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited a hospital in Liverpool, England, on Jan. 12, 2023.

It marked their first public appearance since the release of Prince Harry’s Spare memoir on Jan. 10, 2023, and their first official outing of the year.

According to an expert, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s body language hinted at their thoughts on Spare.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are back to work. On Jan. 12, the pair stepped out for the first time since Prince Harry’s Spare memoir dropped. While the Prince and Princess of Wales didn’t say anything about the Duke of Sussex’s book, an expert says their body language hinted at their feelings.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited a hospital on Jan. 12 in their first official appearance of 2023

After staying out of the public eye following the royal family’s 2022 Christmas festivities, William and Kate returned to work. On Jan. 12, 2023, they went to the opening of Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

The visit to Liverpool, England, not only marked William and Kate’s first official event of 2023 but also their first outing since the publication of Harry’s memoir on Jan. 10.

They waved to crowds upon their arrival at the hospital. Neither replied as reporters asked questions about Harry’s memoir. Later, the parents of three met with hospital support staff, toured the new facilities, and posed for selfies.

Body language expert Judi James examined William and Kate’s movements, first taking a look at their arrival. “William’s smile in the car is unconvincing, more like an attempt to suggest he’s ignoring all the pelting from his brother than a sign of genuine happiness or pleasure,” she said (via The Sun).

“His eyes look reflective and the mouth shape looks incongruent,” James observed. And what might’ve looked like “self-touch rituals” brought on by anxiety in William were seemingly the result of strong wind as they headed for the entrance, she added.

William and Kate’s body language suggested a ‘synchronized response’ to Harry’s ‘Spare’ memoir with ‘perfect example of togetherness’

“The stronger, more telling, and more positive body language cues come when he and Kate perform a perfect example of togetherness, teamwork, and resilience as they wave to the crowds in unison,” James said.

“This looks like their PR moment when they tell the world their official, synchronized response to Harry’s leaks,” she continued. “Their feet walk in step and their hands are raised in matching waves that are more modest than the traditional royal wave.”

Additionally, William and Kate’s “flattened palms and slightly splayed fingers” suggested “unity and friendship with the crowds.”

Previously, William and Kate were said to appear in sync after Queen Elizabeth’s death and again in December 2022 during a Celtics game.

William’s upper lip hinted at ‘effort or suppressed emotions’ while Kate’s body language pointed to ‘business as usual’

Despite their so-called “PR moment” outside the Liverpool hospital, James picked up on some small movements that could hint at more.

“Only William’s upper lip gives any hint of effort or suppressed emotions here,” she said. “It is held tight, making his smile look tense.”

Meanwhile, Kate, per the expert, sported a “more relaxed” smile with a “slightly open mouth making her look genuinely radiant.” The 41-year-old also flashed a “slightly cheeky-looking, fun, over-the-shoulder smile to the fans that really does seem to suggest it is business as usual,” James said. “Her expression here forms the perfect, defiant response to Harry’s barrage of claims and accusations.”

At the time of writing, Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace nor William, Kate, or King Charles III have commented publicly on Harry’s Spare memoir.

