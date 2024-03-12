Whether nominated or unattached to the Academy-recognized films, celebrities gather en masse to celebrate the Oscars After-Party.

Oscars weekend is the most star-studded of the year. Whether nominated or unattached to the Academy-recognized films, celebrities gather en masse to celebrate the awards show.

This year, like many before, Vanity Fair threw the largest and most extravagant after-party. The many groups of A-list actors, Grammy Award-winning singers, and cultural icons would make your eyes pop. Here are some of the most exciting:

(L-R) Tyrese Gibson and Chris Hemsworth. Billie Eilish, Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney, and Camila Cabello | Kevin Mazur/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair; Dave Benett/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Hosted by Vanity Fair Editor-in-Chief Radhika Jones, the 2024 Oscars After-Party took place at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Chris Hemsworth presented “Best Animated Feature” with Anya Taylor-Joy at the Oscars. During the after-party, he laughed with singer/actor Tyrese Gibson.

Euphoria stars Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney reunited for a photo alongside Billie Eilish and Camila Cabello. Eilish won “Best Original Song” for Barbie’s “What Was I Made For?” earlier in the evening.

(L-R) Lenny Kravitz, Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos, Kim Kardashian, Sofía Vergara, Kris Jenner, and Demi Lovato at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party | Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

A rather surprising crew assembled for a photo during the March 10 event: singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz, media personality Lauren Sánchez, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Kim Kardashian, actor Sofía Vergara, Kris Jenner, and singer Demi Lovato.

(L-R) Tiffany Haddish, Matthew McConaughey, and Martin Scorsese. Chelsea Handler and Monica Lewinsky | Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair; Kevin Mazur/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Tiffany Haddish photobombed The Wolf of Wall Street actor Matthew McConaughey and director Martin Scorsese. Chelsea Handler, who interviewed Monica Lewinsky on her podcast years before, laughed with the activist and author.

(L-R) Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, and Zooey Deschanel | Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Married for 12 years, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake stopped to greet New Girl star Zooey Deschanel as they entered the Oscars after-party.

(L-R) Matthew McConaughey and Usher. Sandra Oh and Shonda Rhimes. Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington | Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

The 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar After-Party included dozens of notable friends, old and new. McConaughey paused to speak with Usher fresh from his Super Bowl performance in early February. A Grey’s Anatomy reunion excited fans of the beloved drama as Sandra Oh and Shonda Rhimes sat together during the dinner portion of the evening.

(L-R) Trevor Noah and Larry David. Ashley Graham and Lindsey Vonn at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party | Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair; Kevin Mazur/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Comedian recognized comedian as the former Daily Show host Trevor Noah greeted Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David. In-N-Out Burger catered delicious late-night snacks for the stars, including model Ashley Graham and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn.

(L-R) Grace Gummer, Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Scout LaRue Willis, and Tallulah Willis attend the March 10 after-party | Matt Winkelmeyer/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Demi Moore gathered with her daughters, Rumer Willis, Scout LaRue Willis, and Tallulah Willis for a photo. The daughter of Meryl Streep and Don Gummer, Grace Gummer understands families in show business. She enjoys a fond friendship with the Willis sisters.

(L-R) Kylie Minogue, Quinta Brunson, and Uzo Aduba. Tan France, Riz Ahmed, and Joey King at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | Kevin Mazur/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

“Can’t Get You Out of My Head” singer Kylie Minogue, Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson, and Painkiiller actor Uzo Aduba posed together during the Beverly Hills party. Queer Eye star Tan France, The Night Of actor Riz Ahmed, and Bullet Train actor Joey King looked friendly.

(L-R) John McEnroe, Bill Maher, and Jeff Goldblum | Matt Winkelmeyer/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

One of many fun friend groups at the Oscars After-Party: John McEnroe, Bill Maher, and Jeff Goldblum. The tennis star smiled with the Real Time With Bill Maher host and Jurassic Park legend.