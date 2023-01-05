Fans of the Netflix series You, which follows the charming, obsessive, and manipulative Joe Goldberg and the women he fixates on, are full of questions after watching the show’s third season. The most pressing question being, “Just how many seasons of You are left before Joe’s story concludes?”

While Joe believes Marienne Bellamy to be his perfect soulmate, Sera Gamble, the showrunner and creator of You, thinks we shouldn’t bet on it. With You Season 4 almost here, it looks like Joe will be sticking around for many more seasons of gory mayhem.

What happened in ‘You’ Season 3?

The third season of You, which premiered on October 15, followed Joe and Love Quinn as they became parents to little Henry. The couple relocated to Madre Linda, a Northern California neighborhood, in an effort to escape their terrible pasts and provide a better upbringing for their son.

It should not be surprising that Joe and Love’s relationship, which was built on the shakiest of foundations, turned out to be inherently problematic. Not only did they lack any trust for one another, but they also learned that their spark was rooted in violence.

Joe fell in love with his manager at the local library, Marienne, and intended to leave Love for her, but Love wouldn’t let him. Angered by Joe’s betrayal, Love planned to take her revenge by killing Joe, but he proved too much of a challenge and ended her before she could. In the final episode of You Season 3, Joe poisons Love with a deadly dosage of aconite and then burns down their house. And after faking his death, Joe is now in Paris, looking for Marienne.

‘You’ showrunner once said Joe’s story could be followed for several more seasons

After the second season of You, showrunner and co-creator Sera Gamble sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss the show. In the interview, Gamble said there could be more seasons of You, saying, “I never like to jinx things by being too specific one way or the other. I will say that we have a lot of stories still to tell. I am not scared at all of saying that we definitely could follow Joe for several more seasons.”

However, in the interview, Gamble pointed out that with many TV shows being released daily, there’s a lot of competition, so she couldn’t say for certain how many more seasons of You would be created. That said, it’s rather unlikely that Netflix will cancel You any time soon, as the series is one of the most popular shows on the streaming service. According to TV Guide, 40 million people were expected to have seen the show during its first month of release.

Additionally, Netflix hasn’t promoted the upcoming You Season 4 as the show’s final season, so it’s unlikely this will be the end.

What’s in store for Joe in ‘You’ Season 4?

Part 1 of You Season 4 is dropping on February 9, 2023, and there’s much in store for Joe. While a You Season 4 synopsis has not yet been released, the upcoming season’s teaser, released in September by Netflix, gave us an idea of what to expect.

Joe reveals in the teaser that he is in London and is no longer the endearing New York bookstore manager, the Los Angeles shop clerk, or the devoted suburban husband. He has gone through some rebranding process and is now known as Professor Jonathan Moore.

Joe adds that he has been able to “bury the past” in London, meaning that his days of pining for someone who didn’t return his feelings are behind him. This time around, he plans to limit his extracurricular pursuits to strictly professional ones. However, while Joe is narrating, we see several new faces, suggesting that his new life in London may not be as drama-free as he hopes.

We are excited to see what You Season 4 has in store for Joe, and if Sera Gamble’s words are to be believed, our favorite stalker will be in our lives for quite a while longer!