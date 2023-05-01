All 86 Led Zeppelin Songs From A-Z

Led Zeppelin churned out songs at a furious pace early in their career. Even bassist John Paul Jones was impressed by their work ethic, and he cut his teeth as an in-demand session player working six or seven days a week before joining the band. Zep’s pace eventually slowed down, but they recorded dozens of songs in their career. We’re listing all 86 Led Zeppelin songs in alphabetical order, noting the albums they appeared on, their length, and notes on each one.

Note: Led Zeppelin made eight studio albums before breaking up, but we’re including completed songs (not reference mixes or rough cuts) from the posthumous 1982 album Coda, the 1990 box set, Coda’s 2015 expanded reissue, and one BBC Sessions recording since the band made those tunes while still together.

Led Zeppelin albums in chronological order

Jones wasn’t kidding about Led Zeppelin’s pace. The band recorded their debut in the fall of 1968; three years later, they finished recording their iconic fourth album. Jones, founding guitarist Jimmy Page, singer Robert Plant, and drummer John Bonham cranked out the double LP Physical Graffiti and Presence, which they recorded in less than three weeks, in a little over a year.

Led Zeppelin I (January 1969) Led Zeppelin II (October 1969) Led Zeppelin III (October 1970) Led Zeppelin IV (November 1971) Houses of the Holy (March 1973) Physical Graffiti (February 1975) Presence (March 1976) In Through the Out Door (August 1979) Coda (November 1982)

Like the band themselves, let’s take off quickly and never look back as we cover all 86 Led Zeppelin songs from their storied career.

‘Achilles Last Stand’

Album: Presence

Presence Length: 10:31

10:31 What to know: Even though he had seen his friend play impressive parts throughout Led Zeppelin’s career, Plant said Bonham’s playing on “Achilles Last Stand” didn’t sound human.

‘All of My Love’

Album: In Through the Out Door

In Through the Out Door Length: 5:53

5:53 What to know: Plant had one of his best Led Zeppelin moments writing the lyrics to “All of My Love” in honor of his son, Karac, who died suddenly while Zeppelin was on tour.

‘Babe I’m Gonna Leave You’

Album: Led Zeppelin I

Led Zeppelin I Length: 6:42

6:42 What to know: This song showcased Led Zeppelin’s light-and-shade approach, and Page called it the key track on Led Zeppelin I.

‘Baby Come on Home’

Album: Coda (deluxe edition)

Coda (deluxe edition) Length: 4:29

4:29 What to know: The band recorded this soulful song during the sessions for their first album; it first appeared on the 1993 boxed set and the 2015 Coda deluxe reissue.

‘The Battle of Evermore’

Album: Led Zeppelin IV

Led Zeppelin IV Length: 5:51

5:51 What to know: The only Led Zeppelin song where Plant shared lead vocal duties (with Fairport Convention’s Sandy Denny).

‘Black Country Woman’

Album: Physical Graffiti

Physical Graffiti Length: 4:24

4:24 What to know: The band recorded it during the Houses of the Holy sessions but held onto it for Physical Graffiti.

‘Black Dog’

Album: Led Zeppelin IV

Led Zeppelin IV Length: 4:55

4:55 What to know: Jones conceived the circular riff that swells and recedes. Page achieved his heavy guitar sound by plugging directly into the mixing board and triple-tracked his riff in three channels (left, middle, and right). You can hear Bonham keeping time between his parts by tapping his sticks together.

‘Black Mountain Side’

Album: Led Zeppelin I

Led Zeppelin I Length: 2:12

2:12 What to know: Tabla player Viram Jasani provided the rhythm on this song that saw Page vaguely channel Eastern music in several spots.

‘Bonzo’s Montreux’

Album: Coda

Coda Length: 4:22

4:22 What to know: Coda is Dave Grohl’s favorite Led Zeppelin album because of “Bonzo’s Montreux,” which was the product of an experimental 1976 session with Page and Bonham.

‘Boogie With Stu’

Album: Physical Graffiti

Physical Graffiti Length: 3:52

3:52 What to know: The Led Zeppelin IV outtake features Rolling Stones’ founding member Ian “Stu” Stewart playing an out-of-tune piano.

‘Bring it on Home’

Album: Led Zeppelin II

Led Zeppelin II Length: 4:19

4:19 What to know: Zep’s cover of the Sonny Boy Williamson song showed Plant using his solid instrumental talents that often got overlooked.

‘Bron-Y-Aur Stomp’

Album: Led Zeppelin III

Led Zeppelin III Length: 4:17

4:17 What to know: The acoustic hoedown conceived by Page and Plant during a short holiday in Wales was mistitled — the name of the cottage where they wrote it is spelled Bron-Yr-Aur.

‘Bron-Yr-Aur’

Album: Physical Graffiti

Physical Graffiti Length: 2:06

2:06 What to know: Page’s beautiful and lush solo acoustic tune is Led Zeppelin’s shortest song.

‘Candy Store Rock’

Album: Presence

Presence Length: 4:11

4:11 What to know: Zep combined country and rockabilly for the first time on a song Plant saw as a tribute to Elvis Presley.

‘Carouselambra’

Album: In Through the Out Door

In Through the Out Door Length: 10:34

10:34 What to know: The longest song on ITTOD is a three-part suite that was the closest Led Zeppelin ever came to prog rock.

‘Celebration Day’

Album: Led Zeppelin III

Led Zeppelin III Length: 3:30

3:30 What to know: A studio tech accidentally wiped away Bonham’s drums at the beginning of the song, so Page compensated by having a synthesizer drone player under his vibrant guitar riff.

‘Communication Breakdown’

Album: Led Zeppelin I

Led Zeppelin I Length: 2:30

2:30 What to know: Page’s downstroke-heavy playing helped inspire punk — it was a major influence on the Ramones.

‘The Crunge’

Album: Houses of the Holy

Houses of the Holy Length: 3:17

3:17 What to know: Led Zeppelin’s salute to James Brown saw the band having fun with funky R&B.

‘Custard Pie’

Album: Physical Graffiti

Physical Graffiti Length: 4:15

4:15 What to know: Plant channeled several blues songs (Brownie McGhee’s “Custard Pie Blues” and Bukka White’s “Shake ‘Em on Down” included) in his lyrics.

‘Dancing Days’

Album: Houses of the Holy

Houses of the Holy Length: 3:43

3:43 What to know: One of Page’s most unique riffs, rife with off-kilter slides and dual-tone playing, was one he said took fans out of their comfort zone.

‘Darlene’

Album: Coda

Coda Length: 5:06

5:06 What to know: Recorded in Stockholm in 1978 during sessions for In Through the Out Door.

‘Dazed and Confused’

Album: Led Zeppelin I

Led Zeppelin I Length: 6:28

6:28 What to know: The song was a live staple played at nearly every concert and often stretched far longer than its album length.

‘Down By the Seaside’

Album: Physical Graffiti

Physical Graffiti Length: 5:15

5:15 What to know: The band recorded it for the fourth album and nearly left it off Physical Graffiti.

‘D’Yer Mak’er’

Album: Houses of the Holy

Houses of the Holy Length: 4:22

4:22 What to know: Jones hated Led Zeppelin’s reggae song because of Bonham’s poor drumming; Bonham hated it, too.

‘Fool in the Rain’

Album: In Through the Out Door

In Through the Out Door Length: 6:10

6:10 What to know: The Latin-tinged tune saw Page employ an Octivider effect on his solo to get his thick and buzzy guitar tone.

‘For Your Life’

Album: Presence

Presence Length: 6:25

6:25 What to know: Led Zeppelin never played this song live with Bonham — they didn’t tackle it on stage until their 2007 reunion concert.

‘Four Sticks’

Album: Led Zeppelin IV

Led Zeppelin IV Length: 4:45

4:45 What to know: Bonham played the song using four drumsticks (hence the name) and could only get through two takes before having to stop.

‘Friends’

Album: Led Zeppelin III

Led Zeppelin III Length: 3:53

3:53 What to know: Page used an alternate guitar tuning for this song he wrote after a fight with his wife.

‘Gallows Pole’

Album: Led Zeppelin III

Led Zeppelin III Length: 4:57

4:57 What to know: Page proved his skills went beyond guitar on “Gallows Pole” as he picked up a banjo for the first time while recording the song and included his playing in the final cut.

‘The Girl I Love She Got Long Black Wavy Hair’

Album: The Complete BBC Sessions

The Complete BBC Sessions Length: 3:03

3:03 What to know: Bobby Parker’s “Watch Your Step” inspired Page’s riff on this live track, which also appeared as the guitar intro on “Moby Dick.”

‘Going to California’

Album: Led Zeppelin IV

Led Zeppelin IV Length: 3:32

3:32 What to know: The gentle ballad was Led Zeppelin’s homage to Joni Mitchell, a folk favorite of the band.

‘Good Times Bad Times’

Album: Led Zeppelin I

Led Zeppelin I Length: 2:46

2:46 What to know: Bonham copied his walloping bass drum triplets from Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice only to find out Appice played his using a combination of bass drum and floor tom.

‘Hats off to (Roy) Harper’

Album: Led Zeppelin III

Led Zeppelin III Length: 3:42

3:42 What to know: Page and Plant needed just two takes to record the song; Page played acoustic slide guitar, and Plant’s wavering vocal happened because he plugged his mike into the tremolo channel of Page’s amp.

‘Heartbreaker’

Album: Led Zeppelin II

Led Zeppelin II Length: 4:14

4:14 What to know: Page recorded the first half of his blistering solo without his bandmates after Zep finished recording the rest of the song.

‘Hey Hey What Can I Do’

Album: Coda (Deluxe Edition)

Coda (Deluxe Edition) Length: 3:56

3:56 What to know: A Led Zeppelin III outtake that was the B-side to the “Immigrant Song” didn’t appear on a full-length Zep release until the 1990 box set.

‘Hot Dog’

Album: In Through the Out Door

In Through the Out Door Length:

What to know: Led Zeppelin’s ode to country music was one of the only times they tried this style in their career.

‘Hots on for Nowhere’

Album: Presence

Presence Length: 4:44

4:44 What to know: Plant called out Page and Led Zeppelin manager Peter Grant (“I got friends who will give me f*** all”) for rushing him back to work and separating him from his family after they were in a car accident on vacation.

‘Houses of the Holy’

Album: Physical Graffiti

Physical Graffiti Length: 4:04

4:04 What to know: Led Zeppelin recorded “Houses of the Holy” for the album of the same name but shelved it for two years and trotted it out for their double-vinyl release.

‘How Many More Times’

Album: Led Zeppelin I

Led Zeppelin I Length: 8:27

8:27 What to know: “How Many More Times” displayed Zep’s sense of humor — they listed the song at 3:30 on the album sleeve.

‘I Can’t Quit You Baby’

Album: Led Zeppelin I and Coda

Led Zeppelin I and Coda Length: 4:42 and 4:18

4:42 and 4:18 What to know: The Willie Dixon-penned song bookended Led Zeppelin’s career. The Coda version came from a concert soundcheck in 1970.

‘I’m Gonna Crawl’

Album: In Through the Out Door

In Through the Out Door Length: 5:31

5:31 What to know: Page’s guitar solo on the album closer was his last Led Zeppelin solo.

‘Immigrant Song’

Album: Led Zeppelin III

Led Zeppelin III Length: 2:26

2:26 What to know: Jack Black persuaded the band to let the band use “Immigrant Song” for School of Rock; Led Zeppelin earned a $2 million paycheck when Marvel Studios used the song in Thor: Ragnarok.

‘In My Time of Dying’

Album: Physical Graffiti

Physical Graffiti Length: 11:08

11:08 What to know: Led Zeppelin’s longest song was recorded live in one take.

‘In the Evening’

Album: In Through the Out Door

In Through the Out Door Length: 6:53

6:53 What to know: Page used a Gizmotron, an extraneous, motorized guitar attachment that replicates bow-style playing, to create the haunting tones in the song’s intro.

‘In the Light’

Album: Physical Graffiti

Physical Graffiti Length: 8:47

8:47 What to know: Page created haunting drones by playing his acoustic guitar with a bow; the mix of sonic elements and motif shifts show Led Zeppelin at their most ambitious.

‘Kashmir’

Album: Physical Graffiti

Physical Graffiti Length: 8:37

8:37 What to know: “Kashmir” was the definitive Led Zeppelin song, according to Plant and Page; Plant struggled with his lyrics and was virtually in tears as he tried to find the right words for the epic song.

‘The Lemon Song’

Album: Led Zeppelin II

Led Zeppelin II Length: 6:19

6:19 What to know: Aside from Page’s solos, Led Zeppelin recorded the song live in one take in Los Angeles in 1969.

‘Living Loving Maid (She’s Just a Woman)’

Album: Led Zeppelin II

Led Zeppelin II Length: 2:39

2:39 What to know: Page hates “Living Loving Maid” even though he wrote it.

‘Misty Mountain Hop’

Album: Led Zeppelin IV

Led Zeppelin IV Length: 4:38

4:38 What to know: The song has been a concert staple throughout Plant’s solo career.

‘Moby Dick’

Album: Led Zeppelin II

Led Zeppelin II Length: 4:20

4:20 What to know: Bonham’s drum solo first had the name “Pat’s Delight” (after Bonzo’s wife) and often lasted 20 minutes or more in concert.

‘Night Flight’

Album: Physical Graffiti

Physical Graffiti Length: 3:38

3:38 What to know: The song was another holdover from Led Zeppelin IV; Plant’s lyrics are rumored to be about a would-be soldier evading the Vietnam War draft.

‘No Quarter’

Album: Houses of the Holy

Houses of the Holy Length: 7:02

7:02 What to know: Jones took the lead on writing the song; Page compared his thick guitar tone and the sounds it produced to “water nymphs coming through.”

‘Nobody’s Fault but Mine’

Album: Presence

Presence Length: 6:28

6:28 What to know: Bonham’s busy bass drum, powerfully stuttering playing during the breakdowns, and thunderous beats throughout the song represent one of his most underrated moments in his Led Zeppelin.

‘The Ocean’

Album: Houses of the Holy

Houses of the Holy Length: 4:31

4:31 What to know: Some listeners heard a phone ringing in the background on the album version.

‘Out on the Tiles’

Album: Led Zeppelin III

Led Zeppelin III Length: 4:07

4:07 What to know: Bonham earned a songwriting credit when a drinking song of his inspired the chugging Zep tune.

‘Over the Hills and Far Away’

Album: Houses of the Holy

Houses of the Holy Length: 4:50

4:50 What to know: Page conceived the song at Bron-Y-Aur while working on the third album and refined it before putting it on Houses.

‘Ozone Baby’

Album: Coda

Coda Length:

What to know: Recorded during a 1978 session and sounds like Zep’s attempt at new wave music.

‘Poor Tom’

Album: Coda

Coda Length: 3:02

3:02 What to know: Led Zeppelin originally recorded Coda’s best song during the Led Zeppelin III sessions.

‘The Rain Song’

Album: Houses of the Holy

Houses of the Holy Length: 7:39

7:39 What to know: Page created the song after George Harrison criticized Led Zeppelin for not writing ballads.

‘Ramble On’

Album: Led Zeppelin II

Led Zeppelin II Length: 4:34

4:34 What to know: The first of several Led Zeppelin songs where Plant’s lyrics were inspired by The Lord of the Rings.

‘Rock and Roll’

Album: Led Zeppelin IV

Led Zeppelin IV Length: 3:40

3:40 What to know: He was a skilled keys player, but Jones stepped aside to let “sixth Rolling Stone” Ian Stewart play piano on the raving Little Richard send-up.

‘The Rover’

Album: Physical Graffiti

Physical Graffiti Length: 5:39

5:39 What to know: Page was particularly proud of his funky playing and thick riff that showcased his guitar swagger.

‘Royal Orleans’

Album: Presence

Presence Length: 2:59

2:59 What to know: It makes the shortlist for Led Zeppelin songs the band hated — Jones felt Plant’s lyrics were homophobic.

‘Sick Again’

Album: Physical Graffiti

Physical Graffiti Length: 4:42

4:42 What to know: Plant sang about groupie culture in a song whose message hasn’t aged well.

‘Since I’ve Been Loving You’

Album: Led Zeppelin III

Led Zeppelin III Length: 7:24

7:24 What to know: Page’s best guitar solo aside from “Stairway to Heaven” happened in one take in a Memphis, Tenn., studio.

‘St. Tristan’s Sword’

Album: Coda (Deluxe Edition)

Coda (Deluxe Edition) Length: 5:41

5:41 What to know: A bass-heavy Led Zeppelin III-era instrumental that sat in the vaults for decades.

‘Sugar Mama’

Album: Coda (Deluxe Edition)

Coda (Deluxe Edition) Length: 2:50

2:50 What to know: The groovy tune from the band’s earliest recording sessions would have been a candidate for shortest Led Zeppelin song.

‘The Song Remains the Same’

Album: Houses of the Holy

Houses of the Holy Length: 5:29

5:29 What to know: The Houses of the Holy opener would have been one of the band’s rare instrumentals if not for Plant adding lyrics after he heard Page’s demo.

‘South Bound Saurez’

Album: In Through the Out Door

In Through the Out Door Length: 4:13

4:13 What to know: The piano-heavy Jones-Plant tune is one of the only Led Zeppelin songs without Page’s name attached to it.

‘Stairway to Heaven’

Album: Led Zeppelin IV

Led Zeppelin IV Length: 8:02

8:02 What to know: Led Zeppelin’s music defined the 1970s, but they were still going into the 1980s. The final time they played “Stairway to Heaven” as a quartet was at a July 1980 concert in Berlin.

‘Tangerine’

Album: Led Zeppelin III

Led Zeppelin III Length: 3:11

3:11 What to know: Page reappropriated this song from his Yardbirds days for LZIII.

‘Tea For One’

Album: Presence

Presence Length: 9:28

9:28 What to know: Page struggled with his solo as he labored over how to make it fit into the minor-key, slow blues song.

‘Ten Years Gone’

Album: Physical Graffiti

Physical Graffiti Length: 6:34

6:34 What to know: Page called the song his baby as he developed the guitar symphony on his own before bringing it to the band.

‘Thank You’

Album: Led Zeppelin II

Led Zeppelin II Length: 4:49

4:49 What to know: Page and Plant re-recorded the song and released it as a single when they regrouped on their No Quarter project in 1994.

‘That’s the Way’

Album: Led Zeppelin III

Led Zeppelin III Length: 5:37

5:37 What to know: Page played bass on this ballad, which also includes some of Plant’s best ballad lyrics.

Album: Physical Graffiti

Physical Graffiti Length: 5:35

5:35 What to know: This was one of Bonham’s favorite songs to play live.

‘Travelling Riverside Blues’

Album: Coda (Deluxe Edition)

Coda (Deluxe Edition) Length: 5:11

5:11 What to know: Inspired by a Walter Johnson blues song and recorded during a 1969 BBC session.

‘Walter’s Walk’

Album: Coda

Coda Length: 4:31

4:31 What to know: The rumor was Jones didn’t play on this song, which the band recorded in 1972 during the Houses of the Holy sessions.

‘The Wanton Song’

Album: Physical Graffiti

Physical Graffiti Length: 4:08

4:08 What to know: The riff-driven song was another Page creation he brought to the band for the album.

‘Wearing and Tearing’

Album: Coda

Coda Length: 5:29

5:29 What to know: The heavy, fast-paced attempt at punk was a holdover from In Through the Out Door.

‘We’re Gonna Groove’

Album: Coda

Coda Length: 2:38

2:38 What to know: Page lied to the record company when adding this to Coda — he presented it as a studio effort, but it was really a carefully produced live cut.

‘What Is and What Should Never Be’

Album: Led Zeppelin II

Led Zeppelin II Length: 4:46

4:46 What to know: One of the first times Plant wrote the lyrics without assistance or lifting phrases from blues songs.

‘When the Levee Breaks’

Album: Led Zeppelin IV

Led Zeppelin IV Length: 7:08

7:08 What to know: Page lied about/misled listeners about how Bonham recorded his drum part. It was a combination of creative miking in a stairwell and an added echo effect that formed the massive thump.

‘Whole Lotta Love’

Album: Led Zeppelin II

Led Zeppelin II Length: 5:34

5:34 What to know: Page put in a lot of behind-the-scenes work on the psychedelic freakout even though it sounded improvised.

‘You Shook Me’

Album: Led Zeppelin I

Led Zeppelin I Length: 6:28

6:28 What to know: Page’s choice of guitar — a Gibson Flying V — made “You Shook Me” a rare Zep song because he never used that model on another tune.

‘Your Time Is Gonna Come’

Album: Led Zeppelin I

Led Zeppelin I Length: 4:34

4:34 What to know: Unique for two reasons — Page plays steel guitar, and all four band members sing harmonies, both of which rarely happened.

